building a better bay area

New high tech Big Belly trash cans introduced to help clean up San Francisco

New, state-of-the-art trash cans in San Francisco expected to help improve cleanliness int he city. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Remember when President Trump took aim at San Francisco, describing the streets as disgusting? Many San Franciscans agreed with him. Things have slowly improved and now the mayor's office has started to install state-of-the-art smart trash stations across the city.

Let's be honest -- all too often, people assume that their trash is someone else's problem. It's been proven that the farther away you are from a trash can, the more likely you are to litter.

RELATED: Union City recycling center struggles to find buyers amid China trade war

With that in mind, City Hall has taken another approach to cleaning up city neighborhoods.

"I want to hug this, thank you," expressed Acting Mayor Vallie Brown as she embraced the new smart trash receptacle.

With Mayor London Breed enjoying some time off, Supervisor Brown introduced them in an attempt to change bad habits.

Each is solar-powered and, using sensors, it can compact trash automatically as it begins to fill up. This way, it holds up to three times the amount of garbage, hence the name -- Big Belly.

"When it gets totally full, it notifies Recology and notifies anyone with the app and they come out here and pull it out and dump it, it's really quick," explained Paris Carthen, operations manager.

One thing those Big Bellies eliminate is the ability to scavenge for trash through a garbage can, which eventually ends up on the ground.

"You can't get in them so you don't have the case where someone is going through all the garbage and then they leave it all over. That's the complaint we hear all the time," said Brown.

That also means that people who collect recyclables will have to find them elsewhere.

There were so many complaints from neighbors and businesses in Japantown that the community obtained four of these new receptacles.

"Maybe when people see it, it starts a domino effect," expressed Grace Horikiri of the Japantown Community Benefit District.

City Hall now plans to install 80 Big Bellies throughout San Francisco, a collaboration between neighborhoods and the city.

Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscotrashbuilding a better bay areagarbagegarbage disposal
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Oakland company creates breath detector for pot, alcohol
Union City recycling center struggles to find buyers amid China trade war
School kids show off homegrown video games in Oakland
VIDEO: Woman tries to get into SF building almost 3 minutes before attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WB I-580 in Oakland back open after police chase
DA to dismiss charges against SF condo attack suspect in separate case
Ex-Google engineer charged in trade secrets theft case
Jeffrey Epstein accusers pour out their anger in court
Santa Clara crash kills 28-year-old, driver charged with murder, DUI
Hit-and-run driver side-swipes San Francisco Mayor London Breed's official car
Tropical Storm Dorian expected to hit Florida
Show More
Teen battles cancer alone at Duke Hospital; mother denied US access
Hearst Castle named among world's greatest places
CA program to provide 2 years of free tuition to community college students
ABC7 News gets first taste of Chase Center
Officials: New temporary license plates stopping bridge toll cheaters
More TOP STORIES News