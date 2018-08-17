LGBTQ

Bill banning gay conversion therapy closer to becoming California law

EMBED </>More Videos

"Sometimes people realize they have these desires once they're married to someone of the opposite sex and they want to stay married. Don't they have the right to choose the lifestyle they want?" Asked Greg Burt of the California Family Council. "That's all we're talking about here let people be free to choose." (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A bill that would ban so-called gay "conversion therapy" by counseling professionals is one step closer to becoming law.

A hearing on the bill drew a lot of people in Sacramento. The proposal would make it illegal for someone to profit if they tried to change someone's sexual orientation.

Some religious leaders believe banning conversion therapy violates the rights of Californians.

"Sometimes people realize they have these desires once they're married to someone of the opposite sex and they want to stay married. Don't they have the right to choose the lifestyle they want?" Asked Greg Burt of the California Family Council. "That's all we're talking about here let people be free to choose."

The bill is headed to the state assembly. Opponents vow they'll sue if Governor Brown signs it into law.

For more stories about LGBTQIA issues, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylgbtlgbtqgaygay rightsbillslawslegaljerry brownSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LGBTQ
Gay man claims he was denied flowers for his wedding
Price surge for HIV drug pushing it out of reach for many
SoCal boy's death may have been motivated by homophobia
'I'm so glad I did this' Coming out, growing up at SF Pride
More lgbtq
SOCIETY
Why 8 is the luckiest number in Chinese culture
8-18-18 expected to be the most popular wedding day this year
Oracle Arena, Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum give away new shoes
Take a break - it's National Relaxation Day!
More Society
Top Stories
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
Police: 3 bodies found, identified as pregnant wife, 2 kids killed by husband
Good Samaritans rescue people in car teetering on San Mateo Co. cliff
Hundreds pay tribute to fallen CHP officer at memorial service
Oakland Ghost Ship trial likely early next year
San Jose State climate scientists gather data to improve wildland fire behavior
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
VIDEOS: Fallen CHP officer honored at Vacaville memorial by family, friends
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: No CA pot bank, EpiPen shortage
Man accused of stealing CHP vehicle, Sacramento students' bus arrested
VIDEO: Adorable mountain lion cubs live, play in Sonoma
Man wades into river full of bears for selfie
East Bay congressman says he may run for president in 2020
More News