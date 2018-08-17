A bill that would ban so-called gay "conversion therapy" by counseling professionals is one step closer to becoming law.A hearing on the bill drew a lot of people in Sacramento. The proposal would make it illegal for someone to profit if they tried to change someone's sexual orientation.Some religious leaders believe banning conversion therapy violates the rights of Californians."Sometimes people realize they have these desires once they're married to someone of the opposite sex and they want to stay married. Don't they have the right to choose the lifestyle they want?" Asked Greg Burt of the California Family Council. "That's all we're talking about here let people be free to choose."The bill is headed to the state assembly. Opponents vow they'll sue if Governor Brown signs it into law.