Society

Botched microblading procedure leaves woman with four eyebrows

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- A woman is reminding everyone to research before cosmetic procedures after a microblading session went terribly wrong.

Last November, 42-year-old Jami Ledbetter decided she wanted fuller eyebrows, and went to visit a woman who claimed to be certified in microblading, a beauty technique that involves tattooing someone's eyebrows on.

But instead, Ledbetter was left with a botched job.

RELATED: Woman's warning: Microblading eyebrows can lead to infection

"It just looked like I was really surprised," Ledbetter said.

The outcome killed her confidence, and makeup couldn't even cover up the unprofessional job.

"I was devastated. I was even dating a guy and he stopped dating me at that point," she said.

After reaching out to multiple licensed tattoo artists for help, Ledbetter found someone.

RELATED: New cosmetic procedure aims to perfect women's eyebrows

Kara Gutierrez, a licensed and insured tattoo artist, has specialized in permanent cosmetics and tattoo removal for four years.

Gutierrez was able to remove Ledbetter's brows with a product called LI-FT, a pigment lightning solution that's tattooed in the bad ink.

Ledbetter had to pay more than $1,000 for the removal procedure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymissouribeautyskin carebuzzworthyu.s. & worldviral
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News