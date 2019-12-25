Society

California resident transforms his front lawn into Star Wars wonderland

CONCORD, Calif. -- Three years ago, Eric Hakes's daughter asked him if he'd put some lights up for Christmas, but she never expected him to transform his front lawn into the ice planet, Hoth, from the Empire Strikes Back.

Hakes admits he doesn't do things on a small scale; "I went from zero to a thousand."

Visitors can marvel at a legion of LED Stormtroopers casting a soft, white glow over his front yard. A light-up Darth Vader and Boba Fett are present as well, but the show stopper is a 16 and a half foot tall 'AT-AT' walker rising well above Hake's roofline.

"It's my greatest feet" Hakes muses, "and he's as tough as the ones in the movie."

Neighbor Sharon Morgan felt like she was "walking into Star Wars". "It's like the Empire Strikes Back all over again."

Hakes is thrilled to be spreading holiday cheer to his community. And his greatest reward is hearing "Oh my gosh! What is that?" coming from crowds of amazed visitors.

As for the future of his Christmas decorations, he's already thinking about next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconcordholiday lightsholidaychristmasstar warslocalish
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: SF thieves caught on camera stealing high-end items
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Judge rules trial can proceed in fatal BART stabbing case
Bay Area travelers dream of a white Christmas
Authorities identify robbery suspect shot and killed by veteran in Bay Point
Christmas shopping countdown across the Bay Area
Texas mom delivering Christmas presents thrown in Mexican jail
Show More
Incoming storm may complicate holiday travel in Bay Area
Church needs donations after thieves steal thousands of dollars
Tesla crashes through front of East Bay salon
Lost dogs reunited with family thanks to bus driver
ABC7 celebrates 70 years of Building a Better Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News