'Chucks and Pearls' Day pays tribute to Vice President Kamala Harris' iconic style

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of American women inspired by Kamala Harris paid tribute to the first female vice president by mimicking her iconic style.One group decided to make it "Chucks and Pearls" Day.Vice President Harris was the first to come up with this iconic style of converse sneakers and pearls.She even appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine wearing the peculiar combination.