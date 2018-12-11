SOCIETY

Alameda Planning Board approves controversial hotel project despite complaints from neighbors

In the East Bay, a proposed Hotel project has been given the green light despite facing pushback from neighbors who say it would block their view of the bay. (KGO-TV)

Cornell Barnard
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
The Alameda Planning Board unanimously approved a major hotel project Monday despite complaints from neighbors who live near where the project will be built.

Marriott proposed a five-story, 172 room Residence Inn for Harbor Bay Island on waterfront property zoned for commercial use.

Some neighbors say the hotel will block their view of the bay and bring more traffic to the area.

" The hotel is bad for our families, our kids, our views and the look of the bay," said homeowner Gio Khazri.

There was a standing room only crowd at Alameda's Planning Board meeting. Some spoke in opposition of the hotel project.

But others say an upscale hotel is something Alameda needs.

The project developer says the hotel would have an adjacent restaurant and coffee shop including additional commuter parking spaces for the nearby ferry terminal.

"We can't please everyone but we feel we're building a quality project with a beautiful restaurant facility," said project developer Bob Leach.

Some neighbors who opposed the project say they will appeal the approval vote to the city council.
