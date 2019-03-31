Society

Congresswoman Jackie Speier encourages girls to dream big

EMBED <>More Videos

Over 400 girls gathered at Genentech headquarters in South San Francisco to hear the message that they can do and be anything.

By
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Over 400 girls gathered at Genentech headquarters in South San Francisco Saturday to hear the message that they can do and be anything -- congressional representative, scientist, CEO, judge, surgeon, journalist.

Peninsula Congresswoman Jackie Speier held her annual When I Grow Up event for Women's History Month.



Elementary and middle school girls got to hear inspiring stories from the congresswoman and other female leaders, including San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White and UC Berkeley's Dean of Engineering Tsu-Jae King Liu -- both the first women to hold their positions.

Over the years, several ABC7 News anchors and reporters have spoken at When I Grow Up, including Kristen Sze, Lyanne Melendez and Cheryl Jennings.

Saturday's speakers shared how they broke down barriers and overcame challenges to make their dreams come true.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouth san franciscojackie speierwhere you livebay area eventscareersstudentswomen
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bay Area reacts to Trump's threats to close border
Accuweather Forecast: Spectacular weekend with sunny skies
Fiery big rig crash shuts down I-5 near Modesto
'Superhero' kids include 5-year-old birthday boy at skate park
LeBron James out for rest of season
2 Bay Area women linked to 28 siblings following DNA test
Police: Man fakes robbery to hide theft of Girl Scout cookie money
Show More
Dodger Stadium fight leaves 47-year-old man critically hurt
President Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL pipeline construction
VIDEO: Gray whales migrating to Alaska spotted in SoCal
Deployed father surprises daughter at daddy-daughter dance
Building A Better Bay Area: Rideshare realities
More TOP STORIES News