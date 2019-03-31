Congresswoman Jackie Speier encourages girls to dream big

Peninsula Congresswoman Jackie Speier held her annual When I Grow Up event for Women's History Month.
So many #women role models at @RepSpeier ‘s #WhenIGrowUp event at @genentech to inspire #girls! Thx @UCBerkeley Engineering Dean @TsuJaeKingLiu & #SFFD Chief Joanne Hayes-White pic.twitter.com/oES4juLJGN— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) March 30, 2019
Elementary and middle school girls got to hear inspiring stories from the congresswoman and other female leaders, including San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White and UC Berkeley's Dean of Engineering Tsu-Jae King Liu -- both the first women to hold their positions.
Over the years, several ABC7 News anchors and reporters have spoken at When I Grow Up, including Kristen Sze, Lyanne Melendez and Cheryl Jennings.
Saturday's speakers shared how they broke down barriers and overcame challenges to make their dreams come true.
Celebrating #WomensHistoryMonth with hundreds of elementary and middle school girls. Women can do anything! pic.twitter.com/5eLik5TlM3— Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) March 30, 2019