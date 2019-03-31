Congresswoman Jackie Speier encourages girls to dream big

Celebrating #WomensHistoryMonth with hundreds of elementary and middle school girls. Women can do anything! pic.twitter.com/5eLik5TlM3 — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) March 30, 2019

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Over 400 girls gathered at Genentech headquarters in South San Francisco Saturday to hear the message that they can do and be anything -- congressional representative, scientist, CEO, judge, surgeon, journalist.Peninsula Congresswoman Jackie Speier held her annual When I Grow Up event for Women's History Month.Elementary and middle school girls got to hear inspiring stories from the congresswoman and other female leaders, including San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White and UC Berkeley's Dean of Engineering Tsu-Jae King Liu -- both the first women to hold their positions.Over the years, several ABC7 News anchors and reporters have spoken at When I Grow Up, including Kristen Sze, Lyanne Melendez and Cheryl Jennings.Saturday's speakers shared how they broke down barriers and overcame challenges to make their dreams come true.