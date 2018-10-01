SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to sue magazine over sexual assault accusations

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is threatening to sue a German magazine after it reported he sexually assaulted a woman in 2009.

In the report, the woman says the attack happened in a Las Vegas hotel room. The report says Ronaldo paid her $375,000 to sign a non-disclosure agreement and stay silent.
Ronaldo has denied all of what his lawyers called "blatantly illegal" accusations.
