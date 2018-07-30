FEEL GOOD

Dad working 3 jobs surprises teen daughter with dream dress

EMBED </>More Videos

Dad works extra hours to help daughter buy dress for dance

PITTSBURGH, Pa. --
A hard-working Pittsburgh father is going viral after a heartwarming video shows him surprising his daughter with her dream gift.

Ricky Smith works three jobs to support his family.

His 14-year-old daughter, Nevaeha, needed a dress for her eighth grade dance. She found one, but it was nearly $200.

RELATED: Homeless Texas grad gets more than 200 job offers after handing out resumes on the street

Smith worked extra hours to buy his daughter's dream dress, but he didn't tell her what he did right away.

"I was working at McDonald's that day and put the dress in the back and she came, and I brought it out and told her that her grandmother bought it for her," Smith explained.

Nevaeha said she assumed it would be what she called an "old lady dress" because she was under the impression it came from her grandmother.

It turns out the dress was the exact one that she wanted.

Nevaeha broke down in tears, saying she was thankful for her dad's gesture.

Click here for more feel good stories.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldfamilysurprisedancefeel gooddressesteenagerPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Homeless graduate hands out resumes on the streets of SJ
FEEL GOOD
Homeless graduate hands out resumes on the streets of SJ
First responders rescue young deer from massive Carr Fire zone
First responders rescue young deer from massive Carr Fire zone
Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
More feel good
SOCIETY
Homeless graduate hands out resumes on the streets of SJ
Girls change gaming industry with hopes of getting games published
Woman's inspirational journey to help girls make games
Radio hosts suspended for calling Sikh official 'turban man'
More Society
Top Stories
Carr Fire burning in Shasta County grows to 98,724 acres
Mendocino Complex Fire grows to 55,987 acres, 10 percent contained
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Crews continue to fight to keep Ferguson Fire away from Yosemite
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Homeless graduate hands out resumes on the streets of SJ
Former Oakland Mayor Ron Dellums dies
Show More
Old Glory stands tall as Carr Fire rages in Shasta County
Missing student's father gives desperate plea to public
TSA program has undercover air marshals watching Americans
Carr Fire claims 6th victim, raises evacuation concerns as inferno intensifies
14-foot albino python missing from Redding pet shop as Carr Fire continues
More News