ABC7's Dan Ashley moderates discussion on mental health, youth, criminal justice in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Before a full house at the Commonwealth Club, ABC7's Dan Ashley moderated four experts on the subject of mental illness, youth, and the criminal justice system.It is a complex issue that involves the public education system, the medical and psychiatric community, parents and the courts.Among the distinguished panelists, former Congressman Patrick Kennedy-- a passionate mental health advocate."I would frame this in the big picture that we as a culture do not want to look at these issues and that we are in collective denial. And two, the best way to see that is the lack of money that we appropriate," said speaker Patrick Kennedy.