Dramatic video shows demolition of the Vallco Mall in Cupertino

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) -- What goes up, must come down.
Dramatic video taken on Thursday shows the demolition of the Vallco Mall in Cupertino.
The company in charge says a safety zone was setup, traffic blocked off, and there was no risk to the public.
The debris seen going into the air was primarily dust and insulation.
The statement adds the demolition contractor's work is going to be reviewed.
