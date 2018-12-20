Our elderly neighbour passed away recently. His daughter popped round a few moments ago clutching a large plastic sack. In the sack were all the Christmas presents he’d bought for *our* daughter for the next thirteen years. 😢 pic.twitter.com/6CjiZ99Cor — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) December 17, 2018

There’s some press interest in this story, so let me tell you a bit about the man:



Ken was a former salvage diver, seaman, carpenter, baker...



The first time I met him, he was bouncing a 20ft ladder across the face of his house.

He was on top.

He was 83 at the time. — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) December 17, 2018

Our dog loved him. I mean, genuine visceral love. It was mainly due to the chocolate digestive biscuits he gave her on first meeting. She’d scream whenever she saw him. Really scream. Like a banshee. He’d call her “my darling” and “sweetheart”.



This is her first meeting. pic.twitter.com/DoG1F8mprO — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) December 17, 2018

He played the accordion. We’d hear the strains of oompah drift through the kitchen wall late at night.



He said he’d live to 100.



He planned to do this again...https://t.co/Lpx1pdjU5L — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) December 17, 2018

We opened one. We couldn’t resist. pic.twitter.com/vlNaRjoFoE — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) December 17, 2018

