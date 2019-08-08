Employees at Walmart Corporate offices in San Bruno stage walkout

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- Employees at corporate Walmart offices in San Bruno and other cities staged a walkout Wednesday In the hopes that the company will stop selling guns.It comes after one store was the scene of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas Saturday and two employees were killed last week at a Mississippi store.Thomas Marshall-- a worker at the e-commerce office in San Bruno-- organized the protest.The walkout also had a moment of silence for the shooting victims.ABC7 News reached out to Walmart for a response but we have not heard back. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon promised in a LinkedIn post yesterday to respond to the shootings in a "thoughtful and positive way."