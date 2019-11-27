Society

Fairfield grandmother, 2 grandchildren reported missing

Sandra Young is pictured with her grandchildren. (Fairfield Police Dept.)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- The Fairfield Police Department is investigating a report of three missing people.

Family members reported Sandra Young, a 75-year old Fairfield resident, and her two grandchildren are missing. Young should be in the company of her two grandchildren, Jayden Hill, 9, and Katalyhah Hill, 7, report Fairfield PD.

Young last spoke to her sister on Sunday. Family members have been unable to contact Young since that time and her vehicle is not at her residence.

Young drives a green 2000 Acura TL with California license plate 5HLM514.

Young and the children are considered to be at risk due to their age as well as Young's medical conditions.

Fairfield police ask if they are located, to please contact the local law enforcement agency or dial 9-1-1.
