First phase of Harvey Milk Terminal 1 renovation at SFO is almost done

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Old photographs of the country's first openly gay elected politician line the expansive wall along the corridor.Milk served on San Francisco's Board of Supervisors for 11 months before he and Mayor George Moscone were assassinated in the fall of 1978The photos cover the aftermath of the murders-- not only the violent demonstrations but the coming together of a community to fight for its civil rights.The tribute to Milk is a way airport travelers can learn about his legacy and what he meant to the Bay Area, says SFO spokesman Doug Yakel."The concepts of diversity, equality and inclusion-- we're really trying to represent that with these types of facilities, with this exhibit."This is the first of a multiple phased public opening of the new terminal.Phase One opens July 23rd with nine new gates. When the Terminal is completed, it'll add 16 new boarding gates to SFO.This will be state of the art with high ceilings and lots of natural light.In fact, the ceiling to floor smart windows automatically grow dark under the bright glare of the sun. The tinted windows return to normal when the sun goes down. It's also cost-effective."On average, there is 20-percent energy savings although we have some buildings where we have energy savings as high as thirty percent," said Robert Rozbicki, who works for View Dynamic Glass, the company that makes the window panes.Still-- the most striking aspect of the new terminal is the artwork.This one of the City's skyline fills an entire wall."You get a little bit of taste of what the skyline can provide and that sublime experience of being in the Bay Area," said Robert Minervini, an Oakland Artist who painted the wall mural.The first part of this terminal opens four weeks from Tuesday. When it does, it'll be the first airport terminal in the country-- perhaps the world-- named after a member of the LGBTQ community.