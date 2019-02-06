SOCIETY

Former Pres. Obama to join John Legend, Stephen Curry for Oakland event

Former President Barack Obama is joining forces with singer John Legend and Warriors star Stephen Curry for an event in Oakland. (AP Photos)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Former President Barack Obama and singer John Legend will join Warriors' Stephen Curry in Oakland in a few weeks.

They will all speak at the first national convention for the "My Brother's Keeper Alliance."

The alliance was created to bring together young men of color and reduce youth violence.

The event at the Oakland Scottish Rite Centers starts February 18th.

It is invitation only. But you can live stream the main stage sessions.

More information about the event can be found here.
