Former Rep. Ellen Tauscher dies at age 67

Bill and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend Ellen Tauscher. Ellen woke up every day determined to make a difference, and make a difference she did. pic.twitter.com/86BRmtB4Qt — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 30, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former Bay Area congresswoman and Obama administration official Ellen Tauscher, who had represented the East Bay inland communities, has died at the age of 67.According to a statement from her family, Tauscher died Monday at Stanford University Medical Center from complications from pneumonia.Tauscher represented the East Bay in Congress from 1997 until 2009, when she resigned to serve in the State Department under President Obama.At that time, she announced she was battling esophageal cancer, which she eventually beat.Senator Dianne Feinstein issued a statement Tuesday morning saying, "Ellen was brilliant, gracious and generous and always did her level best to lift up those around her."Former Governor Jerry Brown issued a statement to Politico: "Ellen was a friend, a great personality and a real force on critical issues that affect California and the world. She'll be greatly missed."Tauscher most recently served on the board of the University of California Regents.Funeral plans have not been revealed.