Thursday, February 21st, 2019 8:00AM

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Elisha Greenwell is the founder of Black Joy Parade, an annual colorful event followed by a fun festival in downtown Oakland.Greenwell is a Northern California native and 13-year advertising vet. She is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara with a B.A. in Business Economics and Creative Writing, and the Academy of Art University with an M.F.A in Advertising Strategy.Throughout her career she has developed award-winning brand strategies for companies such as Intel, Nike, Target and Starbucks.In 2017, Elisha joined Facebook to help lead brand reputation strategy. She is also a board member for the JD Sheth Foundation, and the founder of Black Joy Parade, a celebration of the Black experience and its influence on cultures past, present and future.Elisha recently left Facebook to focus on her passions of build brand strategies as a freelancer.