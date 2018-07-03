Girl struggling with cancer surprised with pile of puppies

OREGON (KGO) --A special surprise for a little girl fighting a serious illness. Lily was covered by a pile of puppies!
The images of the exciting meeting were shared on Facebook by a charity called "Pile of Puppies."
They wrote in a Facebook post "Lilly may only be 10, but she had wisdom of an 80 year old."
They also wrote that Lilly's father had died a year before she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder but that Lilly, her sister and mother "are truly a force of light and positivity."
In case you're wondering... "Pile of Puppies" is a non-profit based in Oregon that brings puppies to cheer up chronically and terminally ill children.
For more inspiring, feel-good stories, visit this page.