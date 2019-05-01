Society

Google 'Doodle' honoring San Francisco artist Ruth Asawa debuts Tuesday night

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Google is set to honor San Francisco artist Ruth Asawa, who was world-renowned for her intricate looped wire sculptures.

Starting at 9 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, Google's home page will feature a "doodle" with an image of Asawa creating her hanging woven works.

Asawa was also known for designed several fountains in San Francisco, including ones at both Ghirardelli Square and Union Square.

The artist also founded the San Francisco school of the arts, which was later named for her.

Ruth Asawa died in 2013 at the age of 87.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscounion squareartinternetbuzzworthygoogleculture
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News