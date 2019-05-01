Google 'Doodle' honoring San Francisco artist Ruth Asawa debuts Tuesday night

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Google is set to honor San Francisco artist Ruth Asawa, who was world-renowned for her intricate looped wire sculptures.Starting at 9 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, Google's home page will feature a "doodle" with an image of Asawa creating her hanging woven works.Asawa was also known for designed several fountains in San Francisco, including ones at both Ghirardelli Square and Union Square.The artist also founded the San Francisco school of the arts, which was later named for her.Ruth Asawa died in 2013 at the age of 87.