halloween

Halloween display turns home entrance into Cookie Monster

YORK TWP., Pennsylvania -- A York County, Pennsylvania woman is getting into the Halloween spirit by decorating her house in a unique way.

Lisa Boll of York Township turned her front door into the Cookie Monster using vines and blue spray paint.

Styrofoam forms the eyes, and of course, there's a big chocolate chip cookie.

Boll says drivers will often pull over with their kids to take photos.

"It was surprising how many people get a big kick out of it, so it's good, it's fun for Halloween and it's not a horror thing so it appeals to kids under the age of three; it's not scary," Boll said.

Boll says she choose Cookie Monster because she's a big Sesame Street fan and this year marks the 50th anniversary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniahalloweencookiessesame street
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
This replica of Michael Myers' house from Halloween is in NC
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
This Is the Fastest Pumpkin Carver in the World
Man turns giant pumpkin into boat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kincade Fire now at 16,000 acres, 5 percent contained
PG&E: Tower near Kincade Fire's starting point wasn't shut off
Nearly all customers restored impacted by PG&E outage; prepare for more outages Saturday
Kincade Fire smoke could pose health hazards across Bay Area
95 acre wildfire in San Mateo County closes part of Hwy 1
Sonoma County fairgrounds turns into safe haven for livestock during Kincade Fire
North Bay vineyard works to protect crop from Kincade Fire
Show More
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
WATCH IN 60: Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, smoky conditions, what caused the fire, more PG&E shutoffs
Kincade Fire: SKY7 captures huge plume of smoke
South Bay researchers monitor Kincade Fire
Kincade Fire: Enormous flames caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News