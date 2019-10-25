YORK TWP., Pennsylvania -- A York County, Pennsylvania woman is getting into the Halloween spirit by decorating her house in a unique way.
Lisa Boll of York Township turned her front door into the Cookie Monster using vines and blue spray paint.
Styrofoam forms the eyes, and of course, there's a big chocolate chip cookie.
Boll says drivers will often pull over with their kids to take photos.
"It was surprising how many people get a big kick out of it, so it's good, it's fun for Halloween and it's not a horror thing so it appeals to kids under the age of three; it's not scary," Boll said.
Boll says she choose Cookie Monster because she's a big Sesame Street fan and this year marks the 50th anniversary.
Halloween display turns home entrance into Cookie Monster
HALLOWEEN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
WATCH IN 60: Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, smoky conditions, what caused the fire, more PG&E shutoffs