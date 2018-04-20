Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth! See photos of Britain's longest reigning monarch through the years
Friday, April 20, 2018
Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth II! The British monarch turns 92 years old on April 21, 2018.
Check out the gallery above to see how Queen Elizabeth II has changed from her days as Princess Elizabeth, to ascending the throne in 1952, to today.
PHOTOS: Prince William and Princess Kate
PHOTOS: Will, Kate and the royal family through the years
See photos of Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte and the whole royal family through the years.
Related Topics:
society
queen elizabeth
royals
royal family
buzzworthy
distraction
watercooler
photos
u.s. & world
