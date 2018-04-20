SOCIETY

Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth! See photos of Britain's longest reigning monarch through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Future king and queen, George, Duke of York, and Elizabeth, Duchess of York, holding their first child, future Monarch Princess Elizabeth at her christening ceremony in May 1926. (Central Press/Getty Images)</span></div>
Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth II! The British monarch turns 92 years old on April 21, 2018.

Check out the gallery above to see how Queen Elizabeth II has changed from her days as Princess Elizabeth, to ascending the throne in 1952, to today.

PHOTOS: Prince William and Princess Kate
PHOTOS: Will, Kate and the royal family through the years
See photos of Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte and the whole royal family through the years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyqueen elizabethroyalsroyal familybuzzworthydistractionwatercoolerphotosu.s. & worldThis Day In History
Related
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News