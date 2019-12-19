Holiday cheer at Fantasy of Lights in Los Gatos

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) -- Prepare to be dazzled by holiday lights at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos. That's the home of Fantasy of Lights.Now in its 21st year, it's put on by Santa Clara County Parks and is the perfect spot to take the family during the holidays.The drive-thru attraction is open now through December 30, but closed on Christmas. It really is a Bay Area gem and is a cherished tradition for many local families.