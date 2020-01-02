holiday

How to return holiday gifts without hurting feelings

The second day of the New Year is typically known as 'National Return Day.'

According to UPS, shoppers are expected to return 1.9 million packages on January 2, a 26 percent increase from last year.

In total, Americans are predicted to return a record $100 billion worth of gifts, according Business Insider.

So, what is the 'nice way' of returning that sweater your aunt gave you that isn't quite your style? Here are the top four etiquette tips for returning a gift, according to Credit.com.

Give it time to grow on you
Don't let first impressions sway you! The gift may not be perfect for you at the moment, but it may be in the not-so-distant future.

Assess the situation
If the gift included a receipt, don't worry about returning or exchanging it, according to Credit.com. The giver probably knew you might not like the item and would want to return it. If it didn't come with a receipt, however, you'll need to be a bit more thoughtful.

Choose your battles

Maybe the gift came from someone who really wants you to use it.

"If this is somebody who is expecting to see this gift used or displayed in your home, sometimes you need to keep it for a year or two," said Jodi R.R. Smith, owner of the etiquette consulting company Mannersmith. "Once they can see it a few times, you can pass it off."

Do what you want, but say thank you.
Ultimately, it's up to you to choose how to handle an unwanted gift.

"Once a gift is given, it is owned by the recipient and it is up to the recipient what they want to do with it," Smith said.

She personally suggested to not throw things away others can use, so selling or donating a gift is fair game.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholiday shoppingholidayrefundgiftsottu.s. & worldshoppingups
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
WATCH IN 60: New fare hikes, hidden cameras in Starbucks bathroom, SF fireworks
Thieves hit Novato's famous Christmas house
SF prepared for New Year's Eve fireworks show
WATCH IN 60: CHP maximum enforcement, high surf, Capitol Corridor sale
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friend: Man killed trying to stop Oakland laptop theft was about to celebrate birthday
High Surf Advisory extended along Bay Area coast
VIDEO: SUV plunges off cliff in San Mateo County
AccuWeather forecast: Foggy morning, mostly sunny afternoon
VIDEO: Wave sweeps man into ocean at Bonny Doon Beach
2 arrested after man killed trying to stop laptop theft in Oakland
Julian Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race
Show More
FBI offers $5,000 reward for child sex assault suspect
WATCH IN 60: High Surf Advisory, tree recycling, UPS, FedEx rates rise
Photo shows firefighters posing next to burning building
3.9 magnitude quake strikes near Morgan Hill
Doorbell camera captures woman being chased, assaulted by man
More TOP STORIES News