Society

ICE used Oakland International Airport to fly detainees out of area

By Lisa Amin
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- "It's unconscionable that at the same time the port has been undermining our community by actively aiding in a deportation of immigrant workers and their families."

Outrage at Oakland's Board of Port Commissioners meeting.

The agency oversees Oakland's International Airport, where roughly 43,000 detainees have flown out on ICE chartered planes.

RELATED: How immigration authorities make arrests, conduct raids

Lourdes Martinez is with the nonprofit Mujeres Unidas y Activas and said, "We just want no use of our airport by ICE. It's an agency that is right now working on behalf of a government that is making public threats against the immigrant community."

Oakland is a sanctuary city.

And considering the flights originated out of Oakland, many are calling this a violation of City policy.

Commissioners insist they knew nothing about this.

RELATED: Judge blocks Trump Administration from enforcing new asylum restrictions

The Commission's executive director Danny Wan said, "We're taking this very seriously and we are aimed at ensuring the port of Oakland meets our sanctuary city commitments."

Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo spoke at the commission meeting to express his disappointment and frustration.

"We want to make sure it does not happen again in terms of deportations of families here in Oakland."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandsanctuary citiesiceimmigration
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
San Francisco non-profit DevMission prepares low-income students for tech jobs
Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'
Show More
San Jose officer arrested on gun, drug charges
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Bochy makes final trip to San Diego as manager
Oakland firefighters, ATF investigate fire at building under construction
More TOP STORIES News