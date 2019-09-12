Brock Turner

Judge who sentenced Brock Turner no longer tennis coach at Bay Area high school

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In less than 24 hours, former judge Aaron Persky was hired as tennis coach, then quickly fired after public outcry from parents, current and former students at Lynbrook High School in San Jose.

Fremont Union High School District released the following statement :

Effective September 11, 2019, Mr. Persky's employment with the District as the Junior Varsity Girls Tennis coach has ended. We believe this outcome is in the best interest of our students and school community.
Thousands signed petitions online for his removal as tennis coach, with some organizing protests for later this week.

RELATED: Brock Turner's sex assault victim makes her name public

"There are many jobs out there that he's qualified to do but mentoring high school students who are in vulnerable positions is not something he's qualified to do," said Jacqueline Lin, a former Lynbrook High School student.

Persky came under fire and eventually recalled as a Santa Clara Superior County judge after he sentenced then-Stanford student Brock Turner to six months in county jail.

He said at the time that he was worried about the impact a long sentence would have on Turner who was a promising competitive swimmer.

RELATED: Judge Aaron Persky recalled over Brock Turner sentencing

"How can the Lynbrook staff, admin and more importantly students and parents trust a man who blatantly disregarded the pain and trauma Chanel Miller experienced," said Aishwarya Borka, another former Lynbrook alum.

Turner was found guilty of sexually assaulting Chanel Miller outside a Stanford fraternity in 2015. Miller recently went public with her story, with the publishing of her book Know My Name.

Some on ABC7's Facebook page have defended Persky, saying that he is not a sex offender, doesn't have a criminal record, and should be able to have a job.
