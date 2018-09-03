PROTEST

Kaiser workers protesting job cuts hold march, rally in Oakland

Kaiser workers march in Oakland, Calif. on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
More than 1,000 Kaiser workers and supporters are marching and rallying in Oakland Monday to protest planned job cuts at the health care giant, organizers said.

The march began at 11 a.m. at Mosswood Park and continue to the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center on MacArthur Boulevard. The action is not a strike.


The cuts include outsourcing 96 pharmacy warehouse workers in Oakland and Livermore and outsourcing 43 licensed vocational nurses in San Francisco, Oakland, San Leandro, Santa Clara and Walnut Creek, according to SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West.

In response, "We are disappointed that the current leadership of SEIU-UHW has chosen to mischaracterize Kaiser Permanent's strong commitment to labor and to pursue an adversarial, destructive approach," John Nelson, a Kaiser spokesman, said in a statement.

Nelson said Kaiser has added more than 13,000 jobs in the state since 2015, and "we have more than 12,000 open staff positions and will continue to add many kinds of jobs."

