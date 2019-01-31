BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

Large homeless camp being removed in Oakland

A large homeless camp in Oakland, once sanctioned by the city, is now being removed. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A large homeless camp in Oakland, once sanctioned by the city, is now being removed.

The Village sits at the base of the 23rd Avenue bridge-- a structure that's due for a major retrofit. If you have ever been on BART you have probably seen it between the Fruitvale and Lake Merritt stations

The camp itself has proven to be a major problem and what some consider an eyesore.

