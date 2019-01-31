Large homeless camp being removed in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --A large homeless camp in Oakland, once sanctioned by the city, is now being removed.
The Village sits at the base of the 23rd Avenue bridge-- a structure that's due for a major retrofit. If you have ever been on BART you have probably seen it between the Fruitvale and Lake Merritt stations
The camp itself has proven to be a major problem and what some consider an eyesore.
ABC7 news reporter Laura Anthony takes a deeper look into this issue.
