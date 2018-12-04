The 12th annual California Hall of Fame was a star-studded event for Sacramento standards.The ceremony was held Tuesday night at the California Museum in the capital city.The awards recognize a who's who of California icons. Among them-- innovators, groundbreakers, and entrepreneurs.Eight honorees were inducted into the Hall of Fame, including the late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee."In what's been a very emotional and difficult year for my family, this is such an amazing time and place," said Brianna Lee, Ed's daughter.Brianna accepted the recognition on behalf of the family, almost a year after Lee's unexpected passing.Before the ceremony, Lee's widow and two daughters walked the red carpet.Lee's successor and predecessor spoke about his legacy."I was heartbroken when he passed away, we were so close over the course of two decades-- so it's wonderful and meaningful," said Govorner elect Gavin Newsom."I appreciate all the great work he did. Especially with public housing and rehabilitating public housing," added current San Francisco mayor, London Breed.Other inductees included athletes, like Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela, actor and environmentalist Robert Redford, and musician Joan Baez."It's about a forward-thinking state, California, that's probably why I'm here too because Gov. Brown has represented that," said inductee Joan Baez.The ceremony marked Govorner Jerry Brown and First Lady Anne Brown's final class of inductees."It feels great, finally," said an enthusiastic Govorner Brown. He will officially pass on the torch to Newsom on Jan. 7, 2019.Newsom said he hopes to continue the tradition of the California Hall of Fame, which was started by then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.