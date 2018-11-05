BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

Local N-1-1 numbers to call for assistance in the Bay Area

In case you didn't know, there are so-called "N-1-1" lines from two to nine that you can call to get assistance for various things. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

In case you didn't know, there are so-called "N-1-1" lines from two to nine that you can call to get assistance for various things.

Here are those numbers with explanations on what they are used for.

2-1-1: For community services and information.

3-1-1: A non-emergency line, it allows people to report or complain about problems in their neighborhoods, anything from trash collection to graffiti.

4-1-1: For Directory assistance.

5-1-1: For Traffic information.
6-1-1: For phone company questions and repairs.

7-1-1: Used for the Telecommunications Relay Service to translate from TDD, or telecommunication devices, for the deaf to speech, and vice versa.

8-1-1: Helps you locate Underground public utility lines.

9-1-1: For police, fire and medical "emergencies" only.
