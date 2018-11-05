Local N-1-1 numbers to call for assistance in the Bay Area

In case you didn't know, there are so-called "N-1-1" lines from two to nine that you can call to get assistance for various things.
Here are those numbers with explanations on what they are used for.
2-1-1: For community services and information.
3-1-1: A non-emergency line, it allows people to report or complain about problems in their neighborhoods, anything from trash collection to graffiti.
4-1-1: For Directory assistance.
5-1-1: For Traffic information.
6-1-1: For phone company questions and repairs.
7-1-1: Used for the Telecommunications Relay Service to translate from TDD, or telecommunication devices, for the deaf to speech, and vice versa.
8-1-1: Helps you locate Underground public utility lines.
9-1-1: For police, fire and medical "emergencies" only.
