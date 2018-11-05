Local N-1-1 numbers to call for assistance in the Bay Area

In case you didn't know, there are so-called "N-1-1" lines from two to nine that you can call to get assistance for various things.Here are those numbers with explanations on what they are used for.For community services and information.A non-emergency line, it allows people to report or complain about problems in their neighborhoods, anything from trash collection to graffiti.For Directory assistance.For Traffic information.For phone company questions and repairs.Used for the Telecommunications Relay Service to translate from TDD, or telecommunication devices, for the deaf to speech, and vice versa.Helps you locate Underground public utility lines.For police, fire and medical "emergencies" only.