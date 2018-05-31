NOBEL PRIZE

Oakland-born Nobel Laureate asked for his medal be auctioned off after his death

EMBED </>More Videos

A man named Thomas Schelling who helped conceptualize the plot for "Dr. Strangelove" won a Nobel Prize that is expected have his medal auctioned off as he requested before he died. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
We've all heard the phrase collateral damage, which was coined by Oakland native Thomas Schelling who is also known for being a pioneer in game theory, which served as the inspiration for the 1964 movie "Dr. Strangelove."

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump raised the possibility of nuclear war with North Korea by being defiant. He tweeted this, which was intended for the North Korean leader: "I too have a nuclear button, but it is a much bigger and more powerful one than his and my button works."

That's what Schelling described as the science of strategy or game theory. "And it's ultimately that, that you hope you get somebody to back out before disaster happens," explained UC Berkeley professor Robert Powell who worked with him.

VIDEO: See who won a Nobel Prize in 2016
EMBED More News Videos

Now that he is a Nobel laureate, take a look back at Bob Dylan's accomplishments.



Schelling first wrote about this theory in a 1961 article, which was published in a London newspaper. At the time, it caught the attention of film director, Stanley Kubrick. "And Stanley Kubrick was in London making a movie and he read this newspaper and he said, 'sounds like a good show,'" said Schelling in a 2014 interview with the Harvard Kennedy School about that encounter with Kubirck.

Schelling sat down with Kubrick to help him conceptualize the plot for the movie "Dr. Strangelove." Who can forget that infamous line in the movie delivered by Dr. "Strangelove" himself? "Deterrence is the art of producing in the mind of the enemy, the fear to attack."

Schelling argued that if you had a higher tolerance for risk and unpredictability, it would give you an upper hand in negotiations.


Schelling who was born in Oakland and graduated from UC Berkeley, went on to win the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 2005. He died in 2016 at the age of 95 and made it clear that the medal was to be auctioned off after his death. "The opening bid is $150, 000. We have sold nobles north of $700,000," said Michael Kirk of Nate D. Sanders auctions.

The proceeds will go the the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights nonprofit.

Those who knew him say it's a perfect match since he was always trying to improve the lives of others.

EDITOR'S NOTE: ABC7 News learned on Friday, June 1 the medal sold for $187,500. In a statement, SPLC President Richard Cohen said, "I'm a longtime admirer of Thomas Schelling and his intellect. My colleagues and I are deeply grateful to have his support and that of his wife in our work to end hate and bigotry."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynobel prizecelebritymovieauctionnuclear weaponsu.s. & worldOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOBEL PRIZE
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
Malala Yousafzai: 'So excited to go to Oxford!!'
Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter after finishing school
See who won a Nobel Prize in 2016
More nobel prize
SOCIETY
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News