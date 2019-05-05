Society

Obama Boulevard unveiled in Los Angeles as crowds celebrate historic occasion

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- The city of Los Angeles on Saturday renamed a section of a road as Obama Boulevard in honor of the 44th president of the United States.

The name unveiling happened at 5 p.m. during a ceremony and day-long festival to celebrate the historic occasion.

Obama Boulevard has replaced 3 1/2 miles of what was Rodeo Road between Mid-City and Culver City. The stretch of road intersects with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and further establishes a "presidential row" that includes Washington, Adams and Jefferson boulevards.

"I get to live in a lifetime where we elected our first black president," said South L.A. Rev. Russell Thornhill. "I get to share that with my mother, who's 92 years old who voted and actually went to the inauguration. I called her before I came here to let her know what I was doing, and she was just in tears because she was seeing in her lifetime... the naming of a street of the first black president in this community."

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted last August for the renaming.

"With this change, we are publicly documenting what Obama's legacy as our nation's first black President means to our city and our South Los Angeles community," City Council President Herb Wesson said in a statement. "For every child who will drive down this street and see the President's name, this will serve as a physical reminder that no goal is out of reach and that no dream is too big."

Wesson said he's also pushing to rename the nearby sports complex as Barack and Michelle Obama Park.

Last year, a section of the 134 Freeway was designated as the President Barack H. Obama Highway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymid cityculver citylos angeleslos angeles countyfestivaltransportationlos angelescommunitystreet renamingbarack obama
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News