Man who had police called on him in San Francisco while standing outside building speaks out

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Video of a San Francisco father calling the police on an African American man is the latest in a series of viral cellphone recordings that show people of color getting the police called on them in the Bay Area."You're just going to be the next person on TV," said San Francisco resident Wesly Michel, in a video he recorded on his cellphone outside a San Francisco condo building.The recording shows building resident, Christopher Cukor, calling the police while his young son cries for him to stop.Michel says he was at the Van Ness Avenue condo building for a July 4 barbecue with his friends.In a statement posted to 'Medium' , Cukor said that Michel "caught the door" while he and his son were leaving and that Michel tried to enter "the building without using the call box."Cukor also explained that his father was murdered by a trespasser outside his Berkeley home-- which ABC7 covered in 2012. "I think Chris did the right thing," said a building resident, who did not want to be identified. The resident says Cukor is head of the HOA's security committee and has been working to reduce frequent break-ins and theft inside the building. "This is when San Francisco crime and homelessness issues turn into a misunderstood race issue and that's just not right.""The African American - he was the victim, so I can be the victim for next time," said Sid Afzl, who works valet across the street and witnessed the confrontation."Christopher bullying against the black African guy," said Aflz, who added that Cukor was, "investigating like he's the cop. That shouldn't happen."ABC7 news reporter, Kate Larsen, caught up with Michel Tuesday night, who is surprised by the viral reaction to his video, "It actually shows how polarized people can be, just by looking at one video, there's two sides to the story.""Do you think Christopher Cukor was being racist when he called the police?"Well, I think that his actions show exactly what he felt at that time. But the best way to answer that is that my friend that was coming in, he never asked her for ID" Michel said "it would be educational" for him and Cukor to sit down and talk.