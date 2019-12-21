Martial artists perform at sixth annual Kung Fu Night in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Martial artists from different schools around the Bay Area came together under one roof for the sixth annual Kung Fu Night.The event was held inside Chabot College's Performing Arts Center.Schools that performed included Fei Shi Fu Kung Fu Academy from Cupertino and International Chi Institute from Alameda.Professionals that performed included 2008 Olympic Martial Arts Champion Zhao Qingjian.Ethan Levitt from Alameda came to see his daughter perform."Good for kids for sure. I think discipline, they'll sit quietly, she never sits quietly," Levitt said.Tatiana Grzeszkiewicz was inspired by last year's show and started Kung Fu in May of this year at Fei Shi Fu."My younger two have been in martial arts now for a few years and last year when I came to their performance I had seen some adults performing and that motivated me to join and go ahead and do Kung Fu," Grzeszkiewicz said."There's part meditation, part discipline, also part self-defense,"Grzeszkiewicz said. "So you learn a bunch of skills in terms of being able to fight back."The event was sponsored by the Fuji Foundation.Saratoga City Councilmember Yan Zhao attended the event and presented participants with a community award.