Mayor Breed calls for review of public art after crowds topple 3 historic statues in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As monuments and statues are being torn down across the U.S., three more have been toppled in San Francisco.Lots of power washing was happening in Golden Gate Park Saturday afternoon, city workers were removing graffiti from pedestals that once held statues.A group of several hundred people, tore down the statue of Francis Scott Key who wrote the National Anthem and was a known slave holder.The statue of Junipero Serra was also toppled Friday night, Serra established the California Missions and is accused of committing atrocities against Native Americans. The statue was later doused with red paint.The bust of Ulysses Grant was also brought to the ground, another statue of Spanish writer Miguel Cervantes was vandalized.The group dispersed around 9:30 p.m. Friday and no arrests were made, according to police.San Francisco police also confirmed Saturday that officers were sent to the area of Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for "a large civic gathering."Some park visitors had a lot to say."It's shameful, horrible, it's a sign of mob violence and it needs to stop," said Howard from San Francisco.Police say the crowd turned on arriving officers and began throwing objects at them, then took off running."I'm not sad, statues like this tend to make heroes of people without a lot of real conversation or a full picture of what they did in their lives, owning slaves for example," said Stephan Hastrup from San Francisco.In a statement, Mayor London Breed acknowledged pain felt in the country, rooted in a history of slavery and oppression.She said in part, "Every dollar we spend cleaning up this vandalism takes funding away from actually supporting our community, including our African American community, I say this not to defend any particular statue or what it represents but to recognize that when people take action in the name of my community, they should actually involve us," said Mayor Breed.This comes a day after city officials removed a statue of Christopher Columbus from Coit Tower.Mayor Breed is now calling for a review of all public art in the city. She has asked the Arts Commission, Recreation and Parks Department and Human Rights Commission to work with the community so that art, including statues, reflect the values of the city.The Spanish Embassy and the Catholic Archdiocese of San Francisco weighed in on the removal of the Junipero Serra statue Saturday, The embassy tweeed:"We deeply regret the destruction of the statue of Saint Junípero Serra in San Francisco today, and would like to offer a reminder of his great efforts in support of indigenous communities."Rev. Salvatore J. Cordileone issued a statement defending Serra, saying: St. Serra made heroic sacrifices to protect the indigenous people of California from their Spanish conquerors, especially the soldiers. Even with his infirmed leg which caused him such pain, he walked all the way to Mexico City to obtain special faculties of governance from the Viceroy of Spain in order to discipline the military who were abusing the Indians. And then he walked back to California." His full statement can be read here.