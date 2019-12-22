Menlo Park Fire District passes on first of its kind, all-electric 'Concept Fire Truck'

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Menlo Park Fire District decided to not move forward with the first, of its kind all-electric "Concept Fire Truck."On Tuesday, the Board of Directors held a meeting to consider the purchase. In a 3-2 vote, the district decided to not put on hold one of the Austria-based Rosenbauer International M91X fire response units, the biggest issue being the $1 million plus price tag.Firefighters in Santa Cruz have been inspecting the new vehicle for their fleet, so the truck may still appear on the street.