Society

Mom says she was kicked out of pool in Texas City for breastfeeding

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- A mother says she was removed from a swimming pool in Texas City because she was breastfeeding. In response, local breastfeeding moms held a 'nurse-in' as a show of support.

WATCH: Breastfeeding mom tearful on police bodycam after she's banned from Texas City pool for nursing
EMBED More News Videos

The woman is heard telling an officer she has a right to feed her baby in newly released bodycam video from Texas City police.



On Sunday, Misty Daugereaux went to Nessler Park Family Aquatic Center with her nephew and two sons. Her 10-month-old got hungry, so she attempted to discreetly breastfeed him.

Daugereaux says a lifeguard approached her and said she couldn't do that there because it was a public pool and against their policy. Daugereaux says she felt humiliated and hurt.

The situation ultimately ended with both the manager and Texas City police being called.

"She said you need to cover up or leave," Daugereaux recalled. "She gave me the ultimatum. And I said, 'Well, you show me in your policy where I need to cover up and I'll leave.' And, she was telling me that it was not right, that I needed to cover up. It was their policy. And I said, 'Well, you can go call whoever you need to call, but I'm not leaving for breastfeeding my son.'"

Pool staff claims Daugereaux had both breasts exposed, but ultimately it may not matter because she was breastfeeding.

In case you were wondering, Texas law does state that a mother can breastfeed in whatever public space she's allowed to be in.

City leaders issued the following statement:
"We, the City of Texas City are reviewing the nursing concerns raised at the Nessler Pool and how it was addressed by our staff. We apologize to Misty Daugereaux as it is clear she was offended by how she was treated at our City Facility. City policies and procedures will be reviewed and revised as deemed necessary. Any deficiencies regarding our employee's actions will be addressed with further training."

Daugereaux says the "nurse-in" protesters are mostly made up of moms in a Galveston County breastfeeding support group. She says the show of support made her feel powerful and loved.

SEE ALSO: Mom ticketed while breastfeeding in backseat of parked SUV
EMBED More News Videos

Mom ticketed while breastfeeding in backseat of parked SUV

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexas citytexasmotherhoodparentingpoolfamilybreast feeding
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News