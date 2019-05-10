More than a dozen sets of twins graduating from Pittsburg High School

Here are just some of the 15 sets of twins graduating next month from Pittsburg High School. That's twice the statistical average. Principal Todd Whitmire jokes, "It was something in the water." #Pittsburg #abc7now

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- At Pittsburg High School this spring, seniors have already begun pondering their post-graduation challenges. That's especially true for Mykayla and Myles Grant. They're twins, with all the closeness that implies and they're heading to separate colleges."What will you miss about her?" we asked Myles."Our time together. We laugh almost every day.""I think we're ready," said Mykayla. "It will be hard but I think we'll be ready."At least they're not alone in this dilemma. Pittsburg's senior class has other twins, including Nick and Victor Montez, Vanessa and Elissa Vinegra-- and if that seems unusual, keep counting.The coincidence had been under their noses for years, but no one made the connection until recently when parent liaison Melanie Mosely added them up. She gathered all of the 2019 twins together for one picture."They knew they were twins," said Meanie. "They just didn't realize there were so many sets.""The crazy part is, I have had classes with more than one set of twins but never two and two together," said Mykayla. "I didn't mean to make a pun."Statistics indicate that for every 200 people, we'll see three sets of twins. Based on the class size here, that would mean seven sets. Not this year. Not seven sets. Or eight...how about fifteen?"How do you explain it?" we asked principal Todd Whitmire."Probably the water," he joked.Whitmire said has never encountered this many twins in a single class, and wouldn't mind a few more."They support each other. They have a strong and unique bond with one another."Whitmire is talking about that twin thing. That unnerving feeling that as you talk with two, you're also dealing with one.Leaving home at graduation is stressful enough. But, there is no guidebook for twins."We're splitting up," said Mikayla, who will be heading to Tuskegee University, next year. "There has always been the two of us and it sounds cliché, but this is my other half."