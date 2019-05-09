1 in 10 Americans say moving is more stressful than a week in jail

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some people would rather spend time in jail than deal with the stress of moving!
Life Storage surveyed 2-thousand Americans in April. More than 13% of people surveyed said they find moving more stressful than a week in jail. 27% say its more stressful than a job interview.
The survey found moving day is just part of the battle. People spend on average three hours procrastinating, two hours arguing with their partner or roommate and two hours crying happy and sad tears.
The survey also found while 80% of people have helped someone move, 51% admit to carrying the lightest boxes and items.
