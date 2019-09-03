Society

Natasha Zouves says goodbye to ABC7 for Stanford Fellowship

By
Out of a dark year has come a life-changing opportunity. I am so excited to share it with you.

I've been named a journalism fellow at Stanford University. The John S. Knight Fellowship is such a big dream, it's hard to conceive of myself as part of it. Among the fellows have been Pulitzer Prize-winners and industry-shaping journalists. They choose to take roughly a year out of accomplished careers to investigate the most pressing issues facing journalism today.

I'm so honored that the selection committee has invited me to join their cohort. It means that I'll spend several months embedded with brilliant minds at Stanford and in Silicon Valley, getting a chance to participate in work that can make a difference.

It's certainly an unexpected, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but it does mean that in order to say yes, I have to let go of another dream, at least for now.

This part is tough. I think you know what it's meant to me to be part of ABC7, and how hard I've fought to get back to you all. I grew up in the Bay Area, and being here has been a homecoming. I am bowled over by your support and love through some of the darkest days of the concussion recovery, and am so grateful for the celebration and warmth with which you welcomed me back to the desk.

I've read every single kind comment and prayer. To the literal thousands who have taken the time to write those words, I wish that I could throw my arms around each one of you and let you know how much it's meant -- how your words kept me going on some days.

I've said it before and it's still just as true, your love has been like honey on my heart. THANK YOU.

During this next chapter, I'm so happy that I'll still be in the Bay Area and I hope you'll come along on the journey with me. You can find me on Instagram and Facebook.

One thing the concussion recovery has taught me is that everybody is dealing with challenges, even if (especially if) its unseen. The incomparable Robin Roberts has said this better than I can. I'm hoping this is a goodbye for now -- a see you again soon -- and please know that I'm cheering you on, no matter what you're going through and where you are on your journey. I truly look forward to keeping in touch!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscopalo altostanford universitynewsconcussion
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
WATCH IN 60: Free SFO parking shortened, Chase Center opening, Facebook considers hiding 'likes'
Co-owner of Santa Cruz dive-company among missing in deadly boat fire, family says
WATCH TODAY: Warriors to hold ribbon cutting for Chase Center
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in San Jose
AccuWeather Forecast: Minor cooling this week climaxes this weekend
25 bodies located after boat erupts in flames SoCal
Show More
SF woman befriends crows, who leave her gifts
North Bay diver remembers excursions aboard SoCal diving boat
'True Gentleman': Community remembers ABC7's Lorne Morrison
Hurricane Dorian grows in size as it moves toward US
Power outage impacts 3,700 in Oakland
More TOP STORIES News