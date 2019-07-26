Society

New kitchen coming for Meals on Wheels in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of San Francisco residents rely on Meals on Wheels to avoid going hungry and on Thursday the charity broke ground on a new kitchen to serve its clients.

Crews are preparing a vacant lot to become a sate-of-the-art food preparation facility.

The site sits next to San Francisco's Wholesale Produce market.

This will enable Meals on Wheels to use food that's donated by sellers to feed thousands of senior citizens and others.

Last year Meals on Wheels delivered more than two million meals.

"Organizations like Meals on Wheels need to be here to make that people can age in place. The reality is if we don't help stay where they want to be in their homes, we are going to pay for them institutions and hospital beds, and nursing beds, so why not do the right thing and the smart thing," said Ashley McCumber, CEO of Meals On Wheels San Francisco.

Meals on Wheels provided video of what its new kitchen will look like. It will open late next year.
