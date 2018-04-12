HOLOCAUST

New survey finds fewer people remember the Holocaust

EMBED </>More Videos

On this somber day dedicated to remembering the Holocaust, a new survey finds more people are forgetting the horror of Nazi death camps during World War II.

NEW YORK (KGO) --
On this somber day dedicated to remembering the Holocaust, a new survey finds more people are forgetting the horror of Nazi death camps during World War II.

VIDEO: Holocaust denier officially claims congressional GOP nomination on 7th try

The survey shows a generational difference in knowledge of the Holocaust. It says 41 percent of Americans do not know what Auschwitz was, that figure is even higher among Millennials. The report revealed 66 percent of young people surveyed did not know Auschwitz was a concentration camp.

VIDEO: 85-year-old Holocaust survivor's murder heightens fears of anti-Semitism in France

There are encouraging notes in the survey. Ninety-three percent believe all students should learn about the Holocaust in school. In addition, a significant majority of American adults believe that fewer people care about the Holocaust today than they used to, and more than half of Americans believe that the Holocaust could happen again.

VIDEO: WWII veteran reunited with Holocaust survivor he rescued

The study was commissioned by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference). Claims Conference President Julius Berman noted, "On the occasion of Yom HaShoah, it is vital to open a dialogue on the state of Holocaust awareness so that the lessons learned inform the next generation. We are alarmed that today's generation lacks some of the basic knowledge about these atrocities."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldstudyresearcheducationnazisreligionjewishjerusalemgermanyholocaustWorld War IIwarhistoryNew YorkSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLOCAUST
Zuckerberg: Holocaust deniers won't be banned from Facebook
Concentration camp survivor meets American liberator 73 years later
Holocaust survivor, US lawmaker Lantos gets Budapest statue
Holocaust survivor sings national anthem at Tigers game
More holocaust
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News