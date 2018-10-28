SOCIETY

North Bay woman gets a sweet surprise inside spooky haunted house

A trip to a local haunted house proved to be more special than spooky for one North Bay couple! (KGO-TV)

By
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
A trip to a local haunted house proved to be more special than spooky for one North Bay couple!

Catherine Mote and her significant other Kevin Fisher love Halloween. On one of their first dates six years ago, they went to the Blind Scream haunted house in Rohnert Park.

This weekend they went back with almost a dozen of their friends. Just as they reached a room called the "museum of oddities" one of the scary actors handed Catherine an object from a cabinet.

Turns out it was an engagement ring!

Kevin got down on one knee, and she shrieked-- not in terror-- but of delight!

"I was not expecting it to happen at that time. I thought he was showing me a secret room that we were going to go through, I was genuinely surprised," Beams Catherine.

Kevin worked with the creators of Blind Scream well in advance to plan out the surprise. Despite it being a busy Saturday night before Halloween where 1,500 to 2,000 guests visit the haunted house, organizers made sure they coordinated the moment perfectly and captured the magic moment on video.

Kevin says it'll be a proposal they'll be talking about the rest of their lives.

"I wanted to think outside the box. I wanted to propose to her at a football game or have a sport be involved somehow, but finding common ground on something we both enjoy and we would have a lot of fun doing, felt like it was something different."

The happy couple says they plan on getting married next October-- but perhaps at city hall, and definitely not at a haunted house!

Blind Scream's creators say this is the first engagement inside their house! The house will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Details can be found here.
