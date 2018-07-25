DRONEVIEW7

OVER IT: Public piers replace old Bay Bridge pilings

EMBED </>More Videos

The new Bay Bridge connects Oakland to San Francisco, some of the piers from the former bridge remain. (KGO)

Ken Miguel
OAKLAND, CALIF. (KGO) --
Caltrans has big plans for four pilings that once held the eastern span of the old Bay Bridge. It will be converted to a public pier on the Oakland and Yerba Buena Island landings.

RELATED: A new park is coming to Oakland near the Bay Bridge

On the Oakland side, the area around the new pier will be turned into a new park managed by East Bay Regional Parks.

The $52 million project will be the final job for construction crews who have worked since 2005 to tear down the old Bay Bridge. The bridge failed to meet modern seismic standards and was damaged in the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake.

RELATED: End of an era: Last old Bay Bridge pier demolished

Most of the pilings that held the bridge were blown up. The remaining piers are being cut down to size to make way the public piers that promise breathtaking views of the San Francisco Bay and Bay Bridge.

Click here for more amazing views from DRONEVIEW7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydroneview7bay bridgeconstructiontrafficdronesOaklandSan Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DRONEVIEW7
OVER IT: Exclusive peek inside SF's 'Grand Central Station of the West'
OVER IT: Beautiful views at Oakland's Lake Merritt
New light display adds to Salesforce Tower controversy
DRONEVIEW7: Get a sky-high view of Salesforce Tower
More droneview7
SOCIETY
San Jose store owners where winning Mega Millions jackpot sold get bonus
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Six 'lucky' stores in Bay Area busy with Mega Millions fever
$522M Mega Millions jackpot winner bought ticket in San Jose
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 50-60 acre Clayton grass fire burns at least 2 structures
BART stabbing suspect charged with murder, attempted murder
Six 'lucky' stores in Bay Area busy with Mega Millions fever
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
Republicans move to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein
Cranston Fire prompts evacuations in Riverside County's Idyllwild
San Jose store owners where winning Mega Millions jackpot sold get bonus
'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
Show More
Alipay, Pier 39 to create seamless payment experience for Chinese travelers
Spare the Air alert in effect Thursday
Loud boom heard in the East Bay
Trump says US, EU aiming for 'zero tariffs'
Heat Advisory issued for East Bay Hills, Diablo Range
More News