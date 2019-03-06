Society

Everything is bad: Parents are throwing cheese on their kids

The Internet has done it again. Another ridiculous challenge has parents throwing cheese at their kids. Everything is bad.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Everything is bad.

The newest social media trend is to post videos throwing cheese in the face of an infant. It's all about getting the retweets and the likes, but it has ABC7's Reggie Aqui saying "everything is bad."

Watch the video above for the message that Reggie has to anyone who thinks this is cute. (Spoiler alert: he isn't holding back)

