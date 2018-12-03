SOCIETY

People react to news of classic Christmas song banned from San Francisco airwaves

After we reported on a radio station in the San Francisco area that was dropping the song "Baby it's Cold Outside" many people let us know what they thought. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Bay Area radio station KOIT has dropped "Baby it's Cold Outside" from its Christmas playlist, after an Ohio station was first to do it, saying the lyrics are inappropriate in this "Me Too" era.

RELATED: Classic Christmas tune 'Baby It's Cold Outside' banned from San Francisco airwaves amid #MeToo movement

The duet was written in 1944-- five years later, it was used in the film "Neptune's Daughter." The man tries to convince the woman that she should stay the night because the weather is cold outside. She keeps saying no and he keeps pushing.

"But I don't think people are going to hear this song on the radio and go ah, I can behave this way and have my way. It's a song. Music should have an edge," said Oakland music journalist Ben Fong-Torres. "There are plenty of songs in various genres that might offend or provoke-- do we stop playing them all?

Many of you have expressed a strong opinion on this on our Facebook page. Megan Ellis Hanson writes "Ridiculous. Things have gone way too far."


Francia Camacho said, "I always hated this song. I was 18 when I first heard it and wondered, 'wow, this guy really wants to get her drunk to have his way with her.'"
