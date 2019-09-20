PG&E

San Francisco power outage: PG&E restores power to most customers affected

By Liz Kreutz
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E restored power to most customers affected by an outage Friday morning in San Francisco.

About 22,000 customers were impacted earlier in the area of Potrero, South of Market and China Basin at the start of the outage, the utility says.

PG&E says a third party construction company, not affiliated with PG&E, struck an underground power line while doing construction near Illinois St. and 22nd.



Crews worked to restore power to the area.

Traffic lights were impacted by the outage. AlertSF reminded drivers to treat traffic lights as four-way stops.

The outage also impacted Muni. Trains later began to move through the subway in both directions. Service will be very slow as trains have to operate in manual mode, SFMTA says.

Ten San Francisco schools were also impacted by the outage, the district said.

See PG&E's outage map here.
