Society

Pliny the Younger to be sold in bottles in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Attention beer lovers!

You'll soon be able to take home bottles of Sonoma County's limited-edition Pliny the Younger.

Russian River Brewing Company only sells Pliny the Younger for two weeks every year.

Sales begin on Feb. 7.

RELATED: Beer lovers line up for Pliny the Younger IPA in Santa Rosa

Usually, beer enthusiasts can only enjoy it inside brew pubs in Santa Rosa and Windsor.

But as the Press Democrat reports, the 2020 edition of Pliny will be sold in bottles, to customers when they're served in the taprooms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta rosawindsorcraft beerbeeralcoholviral
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Incoming storm may complicate holiday travel in Bay Area
Lost dogs reunited with family thanks to bus driver
ABC7 celebrates 70 years of Building a Better Bay Area
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to resign from Uber board
Chicago children fight off carjacker who tried to steal family car
Trader Joe's recalls products amid Listeria concerns
Show More
$12,000 raised for WWII veteran who was scammed
Clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect at Kam's Market in Bay Point
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
AccuWeather Christmas Eve forecast: Next storm arrives today
WATCH IN 60: Festive protest, rainy holiday, treats for delivery drivers
More TOP STORIES News