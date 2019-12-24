Pliny the Younger to be sold in bottles in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Attention beer lovers!
You'll soon be able to take home bottles of Sonoma County's limited-edition Pliny the Younger.
Russian River Brewing Company only sells Pliny the Younger for two weeks every year.
Sales begin on Feb. 7.
Usually, beer enthusiasts can only enjoy it inside brew pubs in Santa Rosa and Windsor.
But as the Press Democrat reports, the 2020 edition of Pliny will be sold in bottles, to customers when they're served in the taprooms.
