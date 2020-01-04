Protests in San Francisco, San Jose underway to oppose killing of Iran top general

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Several groups are gathering Saturday afternoon in San Francisco to protest the U.S. airstrike this week that killed the top general in Iran.The U.S. drone attack that killed Qassem Soleimani could lead to war and destabilize the entire region, protest organizers said.Several groups have signed on for the protests, including the Arab Resource and Organizing Center.ABC7 News was in San Francisco where groups gathered outside City Hall at noon to protest war with Iran.People could be heard chanting "hands off Iran" while marching along Santa Clara Street between Powell and Market Street.Protesters we talked to said the President's actions won't deter future attacks, but will only lead to more deaths on both sides."My reason for being here is don't Iraq Iran, we've been there, we've done that, it didn't work," Renay Davis, Code Pink Member. "We've created terrorist. We need this to stop. No more war."Protesters say they're also calling for the withdrawal of all U.S. troops and bases in the region.Dozens of similar protests are planned around the country for a national day of action.In San Jose, a protest is planned for 3 p.m. at Fourth and East Santa Clara streets.