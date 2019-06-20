Society

Report: Fremont ranks 5th most unfaithful city in US

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- If you're looking for love, you may want to stay away from one East Bay city.

A new report ranks Fremont among the most unfaithful in the country.

MORE: Report reveals Fremont topped list for happiest city in America

That's according to Ashley Madison, a Canada-based dating website for people looking to have affairs.

It says Fremont is number five in the country for cheating.

Last year, Wallethub declared Fremont the "happiest city" in America.

Other California cities that made the top 20 cheating hotlist include Sacramento and Anaheim.
